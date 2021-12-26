Watch
Early rain, gradual clearing on tap for Boxing Day

KGUN
Rain will move in overnight into Sunday morning.
Posted at 10:56 PM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 00:56:03-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers are expected to move across Southern Arizona overnight into Sunday morning, with rain for low-lying areas and snow showers in the mountains above 7,500 feet.

It will be a quick burst of rain, however, with drier conditions Sunday afternoon and evening.

Cooler air will knock down high temperatures a few degrees, down into the low 60s and upper 50s.

Temperatures will again fall over the next few days, with additional chances for showers Tuesday through the rest of the week.

