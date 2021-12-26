Early rain, gradual clearing on tap for Boxing Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers are expected to move across Southern Arizona overnight into Sunday morning, with rain for low-lying areas and snow showers in the mountains above 7,500 feet.

It will be a quick burst of rain, however, with drier conditions Sunday afternoon and evening.

Cooler air will knock down high temperatures a few degrees, down into the low 60s and upper 50s.

Temperatures will again fall over the next few days, with additional chances for showers Tuesday through the rest of the week.