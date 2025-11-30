Dry weather continues early this week before midweek cool-down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and near-normal temperatures will continue across Southern Arizona through the first half of the week, ahead of a weak weather system expected to bring cooler conditions and a chance of showers from Wednesday into Thursday.

Overnight lows on Monday will fall into the 40s across much of Pima County. Tucson is expected to drop to around 45 degrees. Sierra Vista will see a low near 40 degrees, while parts of Cochise County will be even colder. Wilcox is forecast to fall near the freezing mark with a low of 33 degrees.

Afternoon highs will reach the 60s across the region. Tucson is expected to top out around 68 degrees, while Sierra Vista will warm into the mid-60s with a high near 65 degrees.

Forecasters say temperatures will trend cooler by midweek as the incoming system passes through, bringing the potential for scattered showers before conditions dry out again.

