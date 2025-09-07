Dry weather ahead with slight midweek storm chances

Southern Arizona is entering a drying trend this week, with only slight chances of precipitation Monday and Tuesday, mainly in higher terrain.

By midweek, breezy conditions and a slight uptick in moisture could bring isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, particularly east of Tucson. Otherwise, most of the week will see near-normal temperatures and mostly dry skies.

Overnight lows across Pima County will sit in the mid to upper 70s, with Tucson dipping to around 77 degrees. Cooler nighttime conditions are expected farther south and east, where Sierra Vista and much of Cochise County will see lows in the 60s.

Daytime highs will hover near seasonal averages. Tucson is forecast to reach 98 degrees Monday, while much of the county will top out in the upper 90s.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

