Dry, warm conditions continue across Southern Arizona into next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and warm weather will remain the main pattern heading into next week, with temperatures running several degrees above normal for late October and early November.

Daytime highs are expected to hover between 4 and 8 degrees above average. Tucson will see a high near 86 degrees, while Sierra Vista is forecast to reach around 79 degrees.

Overnight lows will dip into the 50s across most of Pima County, with Tucson expected to bottom out around 56 degrees Saturday night. In Cochise County, temperatures will vary: central and northern areas could see lows in the 40s, while Sierra Vista should stay milder at about 53 degrees.

Dry conditions are expected to persist, with no major weather systems on the horizon to bring rain or a cooldown.

