Dry, mild Sunday in the low 70s before rain and breezes return early next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona stays dry with a slight warming trend Sunday and Monday before unsettled weather moves back in Monday night, bringing rain showers and breezy conditions through Wednesday.

Sunday morning starts chilly, with lows in the upper 40s across much of the Tucson metro. Tucson drops to 49 degrees, while Green Valley dips to 45. Mount Lemmon falls to 37.

Sunday afternoon highs reach the low 70s, with Tucson topping out at 73 degrees. SaddleBrooke and Corona de Tucson stay a few degrees cooler at 68, and Mount Lemmon reaches 48.

Southeastern Arizona starts Sunday even colder, with Sierra Vista at 43 degrees. Willcox, Benson and Douglas drop to 40, and Elfrida is the coldest spot at 39.

Afternoon highs reach the mid-60s across Cochise County, with Sierra Vista at 67 degrees. Bisbee stays cooler at 63.

Monday warms a bit more before the pattern changes Monday night. Rain showers and gusty winds are possible through Wednesday.

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