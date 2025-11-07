Dry and warm pattern continues across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and warm conditions will persist across southern Arizona through the coming week, with only minor shifts in temperature and wind direction.

From Sunday through early Tuesday, light easterly breezes are expected to develop. Temperatures in Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise counties will dip to near normal by Sunday, bringing the potential for a morning freeze in some eastern valleys early next week.

Overnight lows on Friday will remain mild, with Tucson dropping to around 55 degrees and most of Pima County in the 50s. Sierra Vista will also see an overnight low near 50 degrees, while northern Cochise County could see cooler readings in the 40s.

Daytime highs will once again warm into the 80s for much of the region. Tucson’s high is expected to reach around 84 degrees, while Cochise County will top out in the 70s — including a forecast high of 78 degrees in Sierra Vista.

