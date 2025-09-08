Dry and hot continues to dominate weather pattern this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A modest drying trend will bring fewer showers and storms this week, though just enough moisture lingers for slight chances each day, mainly in higher terrain and to the south and east of Tucson. Breezy conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures holding near seasonal averages.

Overnight lows Tuesday will dip into the 70s across most of Pima County, with Cochise and Santa Cruz counties cooling into the 60s. Tucson will see an overnight low near 77 degrees, while Sierra Vista drops to about 68 degrees.

Despite comfortable mornings, summer heat remains in full force. Tucson is forecast to hit 101 degrees Tuesday, marking the city’s second triple-digit day this month. Many parts of the county will also climb into the 100s, with areas like Sasabe topping out in the upper 90s. Sierra Vista and much of Cochise County can expect highs in the low 90s.

