Dry and above normal temps across Southern Arizona this week

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — A very quiet week ahead for weather across Southern Arizona as an area of high pressure sits over Mexico, keeping highs this week at or above average for this time of year.

Morning and overnight lows continue to be cool enough to cut on the heater with low temps on Monday expected in the mid-40s to mid-50s across the southern half of the state.

Things will warm up, topping out comfortably in the 70s. Tucson is looking at a potential high of around 77 degrees on Monday.

Thanksgiving looks to be clear and warm with lows in the upper-40s, low-50s before temperatures warm up to around 75 degrees.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

