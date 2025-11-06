Daytime highs running four to eight degrees above average over next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is waking up to a cool start Friday morning, with temperatures dipping into the 50s across much of the region.

In Tucson and Pima County, overnight lows will hover near 55 degrees. Over in Cochise County, Sierra Vista will also see lows around 50 degrees, with other parts of the county ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Looking ahead, the region will warm up as the week continues. Daytime highs over the next seven days are expected to run 4 to 8 degrees above normal. Tucson’s high is forecast to reach 84 degrees, while Sierra Vista will top out around 80. Most areas across southern Arizona can expect afternoon highs between 78 and 85 degrees.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

