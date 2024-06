COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — The National Weather Service has issues an excessive heat warning for the majority of Southern Arizona including Cochise County that will remain in effect until Thursday at 8 P.M.

Lows for much of the county will be in the high-60s. Highs expected to top out in the low-100s.

Dry conditions will persist into next week.

Remember to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water while limiting time spent outdoors.

