Cooling trend is on the way in and around Tucson early next week

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Above average temperatures continue across the region through this weekend.

Lows on Sunday will range anywhere between the upper 50s to low 60s before things gradually warm up, feeling a lot more like summer.

No areas are expected to hit triple digits, but highs will still be in the mid-to-upper 90s.

A storm system off the Pacific Northwest will bring small chances for showers Tuesday with breezy conditions and a cooling trend that could see highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s by mid-week.

