Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooling trend is on the way in and around Tucson early next week

A storm system off the Pacific Northwest will bring small chances for showers Tuesday with breezy conditions and a cooling trend that could see highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s by mid-week.
Posted

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Above average temperatures continue across the region through this weekend.

Lows on Sunday will range anywhere between the upper 50s to low 60s before things gradually warm up, feeling a lot more like summer.

No areas are expected to hit triple digits, but highs will still be in the mid-to-upper 90s.

A storm system off the Pacific Northwest will bring small chances for showers Tuesday with breezy conditions and a cooling trend that could see highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s by mid-week.

----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network