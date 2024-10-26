Cooling trend is on the way in and around Tucson early next week

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Above average temperatures continue across the region through this weekend.
Lows on Sunday will range anywhere between the upper 50s to low 60s before things gradually warm up, feeling a lot more like summer.
No areas are expected to hit triple digits, but highs will still be in the mid-to-upper 90s.
A storm system off the Pacific Northwest will bring small chances for showers Tuesday with breezy conditions and a cooling trend that could see highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s by mid-week.
