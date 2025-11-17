Cooler weather and breezy conditions set to return to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The active weather pattern continues across southern Arizona this week, with a series of low-pressure systems expected to move through the region.

These systems will bring cooler temperatures, occasional breezy winds, and a chance of precipitation over the coming days. Afternoon highs will run a few degrees below normal today, with a stronger push of cold air expected to drop temperatures 10 to 13 degrees below normal by the middle of next week.

Overnight lows on Monday will fall into the 50s across most of Pima County, including a low near 51 degrees in Tucson. Farther southeast, Sierra Vista will cool to around 43 degrees, while other higher-elevation spots could dip even lower.

Daytime highs will stay comfortable but cooler, with Tucson reaching about 70 degrees and Sierra Vista topping out near 67 degrees. Most of southern Arizona will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s as the cooler pattern settles in.

