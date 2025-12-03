Cooler temperatures settle in after midweek system; Freeze Warning issued for Friday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler air behind a Wednesday weather system will keep high temperatures below normal into the weekend, with chilly morning lows expected Friday and Saturday. Dry weather returns on Thursday and will hold across Southern Arizona into next week. By Sunday, temperatures are forecast to warm back to above-seasonal levels.

Overnight lows on Thursday will fall into the 30s and 40s across the region. Tucson is expected to start the morning near 40 degrees, while Sierra Vista will dip slightly lower to around 39 degrees. Communities to the north and east, including Willcox, could wake up to freezing temperatures near 31 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Friday from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m., with temperatures expected to fall between 29 and 32 degrees. The warning covers eastern Cochise County below 5,000 feet, as well as the Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, and the Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley.

Afternoon highs will remain cool across Southern Arizona. Tucson is expected to reach 63 degrees, while Cochise County will stay a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Sierra Vista is forecast to top out around 58 degrees.

