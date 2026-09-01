Cooler temperatures continue as storm chances briefly decrease

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Storm chances and coverage will decrease Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing again Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to be below normal before returning to near-normal levels Wednesday and continuing through the weekend.

Tuesday morning will bring cool and comfortable temperatures across Southern Arizona.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low around 72 degrees, while other communities across the region will also see mild morning temperatures.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is expected to start the day around 64 degrees, with similar temperatures across much of the county.

After Monday's thunderstorms helped significantly lower afternoon temperatures, warmer conditions will return Tuesday.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 96 degrees, while Ajo is expected to reach around 100 degrees.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to top out around 85 degrees, while most other communities warm into the mid to upper 80s.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

