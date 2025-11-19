Cooler midweek weather will bring afternoon highs in the 60 for Southern Arizona

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Much of southern Arizona will see highs fall from the 70s into the 60s. Tucson is forecast to reach 68 degrees, while Sierra Vista will be slightly cooler at 64 degrees by Thursday afternoon.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A system moving into Southeast Arizona midweek will bring cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, and chances for precipitation, including snowfall above 7,000 feet in the Sky Islands.

High temperatures will stay 2 to 6 degrees below normal on Tuesday, before dropping even further, 10 to 13 degrees below normal by Thursday. The first widespread freeze of the season is expected on Friday morning for valleys south and east of Tucson.

Overnight lows on Wednesday will be on the chilly side, with Tucson dipping to around 52 degrees and Sierra Vista cooling to about 48 degrees. Much of Cochise County will wake up to temperatures in the 40s.

Afternoon highs will also take a noticeable dip, with much of southern Arizona slipping from the 70s into the 60s. Tucson is forecast to reach 68 degrees, while Sierra Vista will be slightly cooler at 64 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

