Cool temps to begin your Sunday in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A very cool start to the day on Sunday in the Tucson metro area. Temperatures to begin the day for many in the viewing area in the low 40s to low 50s.

As the day progresses, expect day-time highs in the high 70s, low 80s with slightly breezy conditions possible. Partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday and into next weekend as a Pacific Storm System moves in from the west.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

