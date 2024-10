COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — Lows across Cochise County on Sunday will range from the low 50s to low 60s.

As the day progresses, highs will get toasty with temperatures in the low 90s for most of the county.

A storm system coming from the Pacific Northwest early next week will bring with it low shower chances and breezy conditions. But the bigger trend will be a dip in highs down in the 70s by Tuesday into Wednesday.

