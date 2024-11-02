Cool front moving through Arizona on Sunday

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Near normal temperatures are expected across Southern Arizona through saturday.

Lows ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Things look to warm up around what is expected this time of year with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s for most and a few lows in the 80s for others.

A cool front moving through the region on Sunday will bring a dip in temperatures.

Lows on Sunday in the 50s with highs in the 60s.

Rain is also possible for portions of Cochise and Pima county, though nothing to deter any weekend plans.

The system could bring snow which will be situated in the higher elevation like Mt. Lemmon.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

