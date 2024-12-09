Cold weather system moving in over night for Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Dry weather will continue through this week with mainly above average temperatures.

The exception will be Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold weather system moves into the region Monday night bringing the potential for breezy conditions and widespread freeze conditions.

Many places across the Tucson metro will wake up to temperatures in the mid-30s. Thanks to this cold system, daytime highs won’t exceed the 60s across the metro area.

Depending on how much the wind drops off Tuesday night, some areas could see the coldest day of the season Wednesday morning.

