TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona wakes up to the coldest morning of the season so far Sunday, with a freeze watch in effect for Cochise County, before a dry warming trend takes over for the rest of the weekend.

The freeze watch runs from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday. Most of the county should stay above freezing, but some spots could drop below 32 degrees, including Willcox and Benson.

Sunday morning lows fall into the low 40s across much of the Tucson metro. Tucson drops to 41 degrees, while Green Valley and Sahuarita dip into the upper 30s at 39. Mount Lemmon falls to 32.

Sunday afternoon highs rebound into the low 70s, with Tucson topping out at 73 degrees. SaddleBrooke and Corona de Tucson stay a few degrees cooler at 67, and Mount Lemmon reaches 46.

Southeastern Arizona is colder, with Sierra Vista starting Sunday at 39 degrees. Willcox drops to 31 and Benson to 32, while Elfrida falls to 34.

Afternoon highs reach the mid-60s across Cochise County, with Sierra Vista at 65 degrees. Bisbee stays cooler at 62.

Anyone in the freeze watch area should bring pets indoors, cover sensitive plants and protect outdoor pipes before heading to bed Saturday night.

A couple of mostly dry weather systems move through early next week. Temperatures will swing between below normal and near or slightly above normal over the next seven days.

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