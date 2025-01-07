Cold front bringing gusty winds, freezing temps, light snow and rain

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — Mild temperatures and breezy conditions are expected today before a low pressure system begins to move in tonight.

Expect much colder temperatures, breezy to windy conditions, and chances for precipitation Wednesday.

Although precipitation amounts are expected to be light, the valley floors east of Tucson may be impacted with light snowfall accumulations Wednesday morning.

After this system departs, widespread sub-freezing temperatures are expected across Southeast Arizona Thursday and Friday mornings.

Lows on Wednesday for Pima County will hover between the upper 30s to low 40s. Tucson’s morning low will be 38 degrees with a daytime high of 55 degrees.

The majority of freezing temps will happen Wednesday morning in Cochise County with lows in the 20s. Daytime highs across the county don't look to exceed the 40s.

