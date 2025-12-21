Cochise County stays warm early this week before rain chances arrive

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and warm conditions will continue across Cochise County through Tuesday, with a few locations potentially approaching record high temperatures early in the week.

Overnight lows to start Monday will fall to around 46 degrees in Sierra Vista. Much of the county will see similar temperatures in the 40s, while colder areas such as Wilcox and Elfrida could dip into the 30s, though temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.

Afternoon highs on Monday will reach the 70s across much of Cochise County. Sierra Vista is expected to top out near 79 degrees, remaining slightly cooler than areas farther west.

An approaching Pacific storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain showers beginning Tuesday night and lasting into next weekend. Cooler temperatures will follow, though highs are still expected to stay above normal.

