Cochise County stays mild with breezy conditions through midweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry conditions are expected to continue into next weekend.

High temperatures across Southeast Arizona are forecast to remain within a couple degrees of normal through the week.

Breezy conditions are expected Tuesday, with breezy to locally windy weather developing across much of Southeast Arizona Wednesday and Thursday.

Tucson is forecast to see another mild start Tuesday morning with an overnight low around 63 degrees.

Many communities across Pima County will also wake up to temperatures in the 60s, while cooler locations, including Sasabe and Green Valley, are expected to see lows in the 50s.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to drop to around 56 degrees overnight, with similar lows expected across much of the county.

Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will warm into the 90s across much of Pima County.

Tucson is expected to reach a high near 92 degrees, while many surrounding communities climb into the low 90s.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to top out around 84 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

