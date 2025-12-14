Cochise County stays cooler despite warm, dry start to the week

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — While a dry and warm weather pattern continues across Southern Arizona, Cochise County will remain noticeably cooler than areas farther west as the week gets underway.

Overnight lows across the county will range from the upper 30s to the low 40s. Sierra Vista is expected to drop to around 43 degrees early Monday, while colder pockets such as Wilcox and San Simon could dip into the upper 30s.

Afternoon temperatures will warm but stay more moderate compared to Tucson and Pima County. Sierra Vista is expected to reach a high near 72 degrees, with some Cochise County communities holding in the upper 60s.

Dry conditions will persist across the region, with clear skies and seasonal temperature swings between morning lows and afternoon highs.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

