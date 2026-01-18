Cochise County sees chilly mornings, warm afternoons under dry weather pattern

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A dry and warmer-than-average weather pattern will dominate Cochise County through much of the week as high pressure lingers off the California coast.

Despite the overall warming trend, some areas will continue to experience cold mornings. Sierra Vista is expected to see an overnight low near 42 degrees, while colder spots such as Willcox and Elfrida could dip below freezing overnight.

By the afternoon, temperatures will rebound quickly. Sierra Vista is forecast to reach a comfortable high of around 71 degrees, with similar conditions expected across much of the county.

Changes may arrive by the weekend as a low-pressure system in the eastern Pacific approaches. That system could increase the chances for rain in lower elevations and snow in the mountains if it moves far enough inland.

