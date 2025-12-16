Cochise County remains cooler despite above-normal warmth Wednesday

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and warm conditions will continue across Southern Arizona on Wednesday, though Cochise County will remain cooler than neighboring areas in Pima and Santa Cruz counties.

Overnight lows across Cochise County will range from the 30s to the mid-40s. Sierra Vista is expected to drop to around 44 degrees early Wednesday, while colder areas such as Wilcox and Benson could see lows in the 30s.

Afternoon highs will still trend above normal. Cochise County is expected to reach highs near 74 degrees, with Wilcox and Benson also climbing into the low 70s.

Dry conditions are expected to remain in place as the warm pattern continues.

