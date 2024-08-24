Cochise County: Keep the umbrellas handy this weekend

COCHISE COUNTY (KGUN) — Much like Friday, more storms are on the way across Cochise County.

More storms look to move across the county early Saturday morning just after midnight. Heavy cloud cover will persist through the day with another round of showers coming mid-day and into the evening hours.

The same can be said for Sunday when more monsoon activity is expected across the county, again, in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be cool to start the day with much of the county waking up in the mid-60s. Highs will top out in the mid-90s.

