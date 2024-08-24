Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cochise County: Keep the umbrellas handy this weekend

More storms look to move across the county early Saturday morning just after midnight. Heavy cloud cover will persist with another round of showers coming mid-day and into the evening hours.
Posted

COCHISE COUNTY (KGUN) — Much like Friday, more storms are on the way across Cochise County.

More storms look to move across the county early Saturday morning just after midnight. Heavy cloud cover will persist through the day with another round of showers coming mid-day and into the evening hours.

The same can be said for Sunday when more monsoon activity is expected across the county, again, in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be cool to start the day with much of the county waking up in the mid-60s. Highs will top out in the mid-90s.
----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk