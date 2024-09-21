Watch Now
Cochise County: Grab a jacket if you're starting your Saturday early

A cool start to Saturday for Cochise County with lows in the 50s. Things warm up with comfortable highs in the mid-70s to low-80s for the county.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — It's sunshine and clear skies ahead this weekend for Cochise County.

If you plan on starting your Saturday in the early morning hours, you might want to grab alight jacket as daytime lows will range in the low-to-mid 50s for much of the county.

Things will warm up throughout the day, but still rather pleasant with with highs topping out in the mid-70s to low-80s.

That theme will continue into the workweek as dry air continues moving across Arizona from California.
