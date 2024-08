COCHISE COUNTY (KGUN) — Many across Cochise County will wake up to low temperatures in the mid-60s to start the day. Highs are expected to top out in the high-80s and lower-90s.

Thunderstorm chances persist on Tuesday with light showers possible in the early morning hours. More rain chances will persist around mid-day, particularly for southwestern Cochise County.

Another round of showers is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS