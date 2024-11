COCHISE COUNTY, AZ. (KGUN) — This weekend things look to remain relatively comfortable across Cochise County.

Lows on Saturday will be consistent across the county with most waking up in the 40s. Some areas like Wilcox could be even cooler in the upper 30s.

Thanks to ridging settling over the area, daytime highs will slightly above average, but still comfortable with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 70s across the county.

