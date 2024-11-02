Clear skies on Saturday, rain chances on Sunday in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — Saturday is expected to be more in line with what is expected for temperatures this time of year.

Daytime lows across the county will range from the lower 30s for places like Willcox, to mid-40s for the rest of the county.

As things warms up, high temperatures are expected to top out comfortably in the mid 70s.

A cool front moving through on Sunday will bring with it rain chances, snow in the higher elevations and breezy conditions.

Lows in the mid-to-low 30s with highs in the low-60s for most of the county.

Shower chances possible off-and-on throughout Sunday for much of the county as a weather system moves through with the cold front.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

