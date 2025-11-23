Clear skies and gradual warming to start the final week of November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a weekend system brought rain and mountain snow to parts of southern Arizona, conditions are clearing out to start the final week of November. A gradual warming trend is expected by midweek as skies remain mostly clear.

Overnight lows Monday will be chilly across the region, ranging from the 30s to 40s. Tucson will dip to around 46 degrees, with most of Pima County falling somewhere in the 40s. Sierra Vista will be slightly cooler at 40 degrees, while portions of Cochise County could see lows in the 30s.

Daytime highs will stay on the cool side before warmer conditions return later this week. Tucson’s expected high is 65 degrees, while Sierra Vista will reach around 62 degrees as sunshine returns to much of southern Arizona.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

