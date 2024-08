TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — A moderate start to the day is expected across the Tucson metro area with lows ranging in the mid-to-upper 70s.

As things warm up, highs will top out high-90s for most with some areas expected to top 100 degrees.

Skies will remain cloudy with afternoon thunderstorm chances remaining for parts of the metro area on Tuesday before chances drop down going into Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected to rise slightly by mid-week.

