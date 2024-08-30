Chances for light showers possible this Labor Day Weekend for Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY (KGUN) — If you are up early on Saturday in Cochise County, it’ll feel a lot more like Fall with daytime lows in the low-to-mid 60s across the county.

Things will begin to feel more summerlike as the day progresses with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s.

Rain chances pick up around midday Saturday with possible showers moving in from the western side of the county and again around the evening hours on Saturday.

Rain chances diminish as we get to Labor Day, though afternoon showers aren’t being ruled out, especially to the east of the county.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

