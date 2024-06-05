Watch Now
Chance for record high temperatures as Tucson heats up

The heat warning in effect for our area means we could reach 110 for the first time this year on Thursday
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jun 05, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz — Tucson will reach 104 degrees today as the heat up continues ahead of Thursday's excessive heat warning.

Thursday and Friday there are chances we could reach up to 111 degrees which would set a record temperature wise for those days.

Normally, the first 110 day happens closer to June 30th and the earliest we hit 110 recently was June 4th, 2016.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 98 degrees today and will likely break 100 degrees Thursday.

Chances for isolated thunderstorms start tomorrow afternoon and continue through the weekend.
