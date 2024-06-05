Chance for record high temperatures as Tucson heats up

TUCSON, Ariz — Tucson will reach 104 degrees today as the heat up continues ahead of Thursday's excessive heat warning.

Thursday and Friday there are chances we could reach up to 111 degrees which would set a record temperature wise for those days.

Normally, the first 110 day happens closer to June 30th and the earliest we hit 110 recently was June 4th, 2016.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 98 degrees today and will likely break 100 degrees Thursday.

Chances for isolated thunderstorms start tomorrow afternoon and continue through the weekend.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

