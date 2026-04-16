Breezy winds and warm temps continue across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will see near to slightly above normal temperatures heading into Friday, with breezy conditions continuing across the region.

Gusty southwest winds are expected Thursday, with breezy southwest to west winds continuing east of Tucson into Friday.

Temperatures will gradually warm this weekend into the middle of next week, climbing to about 4 to 7 degrees above normal. Winds will shift out of the east to southeast Sunday into Monday, bringing a slight chance for showers or thunderstorms along the New Mexico state line.

Another weather system moving north of the area is expected to bring cooler temperatures late next week.

Friday morning will start cool across the region. Tucson is expected to wake up around 53 degrees, with most of southern Arizona seeing lows in the 40s and 50s.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista will start the day a bit cooler, with a low near 46 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures will remain mild. Tucson is forecast to reach around 81 degrees, with much of Pima County staying in the 80s.

In Cochise and Santa Cruz counties, highs will generally be in the 70s, with Sierra Vista expected to reach around 76 degrees.

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