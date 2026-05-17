Breezy conditions continue across Southern Arizona through Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures across Southeast Arizona will remain within a few degrees of normal this week as a storm system moving across the Great Basin keeps breezy to windy conditions in place through Monday.

Winds are expected to gradually ease during the second half of the week, though periods of high clouds are expected to continue across the region.

Overnight lows on Monday morning will fall into the 50s and low 60s across much of Southern Arizona.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low near 61 degrees, while many other communities across Pima County will see overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Farther west, Ajo is expected to bottom out around 59 degrees while Sasabe could fall to near 50 degrees by early Monday morning.

Across Cochise County, overnight lows will also remain in the 50s. Sierra Vista is forecast to see a low of around 56 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to warm into the 80s across much of the region.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 87 degrees on Monday afternoon, while Sierra Vista is expected to top out around 81 degrees.

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