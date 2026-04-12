Breezy conditions and cooler temps arrive early this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures across southern Arizona will stay near normal Sunday before dropping below average to start the new week.

Breezy conditions are expected Monday, following Red Flag conditions in place Sunday due to the combination of wind and dry air.

A weather system moving through the region will bring a chance for rain, mainly north and east of Tucson, Monday afternoon into the overnight hours.

By Tuesday, cooler air settles in before temperatures return closer to normal later in the week. Another round of breezy winds is possible Thursday and Friday.

Monday morning will start mild across the region. Most of Pima County, including Ajo and Organ Pipe, will see lows in the 50s, while Tucson is expected to bottom out around 60 degrees.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to wake up near 55 degrees, with most areas across the county seeing lows in the low to mid-50s.

Afternoon temperatures will be noticeably cooler. Much of southern Arizona will stay in the 70s, while Tucson is expected to reach around 80 degrees. Sierra Vista will see a high near 72 degrees.

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