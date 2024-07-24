Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Blowing dust advisory in place as afternoon storms set to come through the Tucson area today

Temperatures will remain higher than average into the weekend but today will see more monsoon activity
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jul 24, 2024

TUCSON, ARIZ — Tucson will see a high of 105 degrees today before an afternoon system will cool us down and bring gusting winds and flash flooding.

The blowing dust advisory is in place from 4 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Winds could gust higher than 50 miles per hour throughout southeastern Arizona.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 95 with chances for storms as well.

Most of the storm activity will take place in Pima County but parts of Santa Cruz and Cochise County will also see action.

----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018