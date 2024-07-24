Blowing dust advisory in place as afternoon storms set to come through the Tucson area today

TUCSON, ARIZ — Tucson will see a high of 105 degrees today before an afternoon system will cool us down and bring gusting winds and flash flooding.

The blowing dust advisory is in place from 4 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Winds could gust higher than 50 miles per hour throughout southeastern Arizona.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 95 with chances for storms as well.

Most of the storm activity will take place in Pima County but parts of Santa Cruz and Cochise County will also see action.

