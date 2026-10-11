Below-normal temperatures and breezy to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is in for another stretch of cooler-than-normal temperatures and breezy conditions to start the workweek, with isolated to scattered showers possible through Tuesday.

Monday afternoon highs will reach the low 80s across the Tucson metro area, including 83 degrees in Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley. Highs across Cochise County will generally range from the mid-70s to around 80 degrees, with temperatures reaching 78 in Sierra Vista, 79 in Willcox and 80 in Douglas.

Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-60s around Tucson, while much of Cochise County falls into the 50s. Higher elevations will be cooler, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s on Mount Lemmon.

Winds will remain elevated Monday, although they are expected to be less intense than Sunday. Breezy conditions will continue Tuesday, while temperatures remain below normal through most of the workweek.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible through Tuesday, along with the chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Rainfall chances may vary across the region.

Temperatures are expected to gradually warm by the middle of the week, with slight precipitation chances returning to areas east of Tucson on Wednesday.

Winds could strengthen again late this week and into the weekend, bringing another round of breezy to windy conditions to southeastern Arizona.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

