Beautiful week of weather ahead for Tucson and Southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Dry weather will persist across the Tucson Metro area and much of Southern Arizona over the next week.

Temperatures are expected above normal with the exception of Tuesday and Wednesday as a cool weather system from the Pacific Northwest moves in, bringing with it breezy conditions at times.

Lows on Sunday in Tucson and surrounding areas will hover around the high 30s to low 40s. Tucson will see morning lows around 41 degrees.

Things look to remain comfortable with daytime highs reaching the low 70s for most with Tucson expected to see a high of 72 degrees.

