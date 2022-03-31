Watch
Beautiful end to March on tap across Southern Arizona

Expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Thursday.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 10:49:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Now all dried out from Tuesday's rain, we are expecting a pleasant spring day Thursday with light winds and seasonable highs near 80 degrees across Pima County, with the mid 70s across Cochise County.

Our calm weather pattern takes us into the weekend with a slight warming trend, with highs reaching the mid-80s by Saturday. We're expecting mostly sunny skies over the next several days.

A weak, moisture-starved system moves through the western U.S. on Sunday. That will bring showers to northern Arizona and the White Mountains, but Tucson and Southern Arizona should stay dry. Expect slightly cooler temps and breezier conditions Sunday and Monday.

