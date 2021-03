TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As much as eight inches of snow could fall on the Catalina and Rincon Mountains Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Arizona mountain regions.

The advisory lasts until 5 p.m. Drivers should look out for slippery road conditions.

MORE WEATHER

Hourly Forecast

7 Day

Radar

Travel Forecast

Weather Alerts