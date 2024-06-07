Another hot day in Tucson as weather system moving in could cool us down to seasonal normal temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz — Chances to set a record remain Friday with a 108 degree day on tap.

But a weather system moving in later today will bring a breezy afternoon and cool us down to seasonal norms heading into the weekend.

Cochise County will see high 90's and low 100's across the area today.

After some parts reached the century mark for the first time yesterday, chances for other areas to reach it exist today as well as the heat warning is still in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.

