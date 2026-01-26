Another freezing morning on the way for Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County will remain dry this week as a gradual warming trend develops across southern Arizona.

Below-normal temperatures today will warm to near-normal on Tuesday, with above-normal highs expected from Wednesday through the weekend. Breezy east winds will persist into Tuesday morning before slackening off.

Many areas could once again wake up to freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. Sierra Vista is forecast to drop to 31 degrees, while colder spots such as Willcox and Elfrida could fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Despite the cold start, afternoon temperatures will recover into the upper 50s and low 60s. Sierra Vista is expected to reach a high of around 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

