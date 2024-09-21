An amazing weekend of weather ahead for Metro Tucson

Watch Now
TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — An amazing weekend is ahead for Southern Arizona including the Tucson metro area.

Lows on Saturday will feel really Fall-like with low temperatures ranging in the high-50s to low-60s.

Things will warm up but Tucson is expected to top out in the high-80s as is the rest of metro Tucson with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

As low pressure moves east from California, a ridge will form and hover over the southwest by-midweek causing temps to rise 5-8 degrees above normal.

