Advisory warns of elevated ozone levels in Phoenix area

Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 14:59:22-04

PHOENIX (AP) — State environmental regulators are warning people in Phoenix to stay indoors for the next two days because of a change in air quality.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a High Pollution Advisory for ozone effective Monday and Tuesday in the Phoenix area. The agency says people should limit outdoor activity, especially children and adults with respiratory issues.

The advisory concerns particulate matter that is made up of small particles found in dust. Exposure can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease and reduce the body’s ability to fight infection.

