Above-normal warmth continues across Tucson on Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and warm weather continues to dominate the week across Southern Arizona, with high temperatures staying above normal for this time of year. Several areas will once again come close to record levels as the warm pattern holds.

Overnight lows in Tucson Tuesday into Wednesday will fall to around 48 degrees. Across much of Pima County, morning temperatures are expected to range from the upper 40s to the low 50s.

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. Tucson is expected to reach a high near 77 degrees, with other parts of Southern Arizona also warming into the 70s.

The dry pattern is expected to persist through the remainder of the week.

