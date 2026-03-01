Above normal temperatures continue across Southern Arizona with breezy afternoons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Well above normal afternoon temperatures will continue across Southeast Arizona through Monday, with record or near record highs possible.

Overnight lows early Monday morning will fall into the 50s and 60s for most communities. Tucson is expected to drop to around 57 degrees, while Sierra Vista will be slightly cooler at about 53 degrees. Some areas, including Willcox and Benson, will see lows in the 40s.

Daytime highs Monday will climb into the 80s for most of Southern Arizona. Tucson is forecast to reach 89 degrees, just shy of the 90 degree mark. Some communities will push past 90 degrees, mainly in central and western Pima County. Areas including Ajo, Organ Pipe and Three Points are expected to top 90.

Breezy conditions are also in the forecast Monday. Winds will hover between 10 and 15 miles per hour across Southern Arizona from around midday through sunset.

Afternoon breezes are expected again Tuesday and Thursday.

----

