Above average, near-record level temps continue this weekend

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Lows across Southern Arizona Friday morning upper-30s, mid-40s for most. Some areas, mainly in Cochise County, woke up to freezing temperatures.

High pressure lingering over the region means highs on Friday continued to be above average and near-record levels for some areas. Many areas reached the 80s once again. Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties all saw highs in the 70s with a few expectations.

Dry weather with above average temperatures will persist through the weekend with some areas possibly breaking record highs, again.

Lows on Saturday will hover in the 40s for most. Once again, areas of Cochise County including Willcox and Douglas could see freezing temperatures.

A vast majority will see daytime highs reach 80 degrees again. Most of Cochise County will see highs in the 70s.

A cool down is on the way with a weather system expected to begin moving through on Christmas day.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

